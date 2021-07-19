Gia Gunn was a controversial contestant during her time in the Emmy-award-winning reality competition show "RuPaul's Drag Race," and her controversy followed her in real life.

After her shocking revelation on Twitter, she addressed her previous issue after receiving negative replies from fans and her co-contestants.

"I'm going to clarify this once and will not be touching the subject again. The video of me calling covid a hoax is over a year old, and since then have apologized and owned up to my actions. Now, if that's not good enough for you, then please just STFU and let people LIVE," she wrote on Twitter.

After posting her statement, many fans are still not convinced that she's changed and sincere with her apology.

"if you'd stop spreading misinformation ppl would let you alone. We love you, but you need to be responsible with your followers, hun." one fan wrote.

"Maybe instead of continuing to defend yourself (when you were in the wrong), use this as an opportunity to educate people. You have such a big opportunity to use your platform for the greater good. Do it...." another one wrote.

Gia Gunn Tested Positive For COVID-19

The tweet came a few days after she announced that she contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Many of her co-contestants and followers were not surprised as she previously claimed that she didn't believe in the ongoing pandemic.

"Is this tweet a hoax? Is covid a hoax like you've previously said??? OR is it just NOW important because it's affecting you? I truly hope you feel better both with covid symptoms and your ego adjustment," season 7 contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis wrote.

Gia Gunn Thinks COVID-19 Is a Hoax?

According to Page Six, the drag queen publicly stated that she believes the pandemic is a hoax on her Instagram live.

She mentioned that taking preventive measures is "cute," but she firmly believes that many people have been "brainwashed."

Gunn added that people are influenced more when they see others wearing facemasks, and it insinuates that "everything is not okay."

"I'm here to tell you guys that I think things are more okay than the government is allowing you to think," she stated.

The "drag race" star has since apologized for her actions and released a video about it.

She mentioned that she was completely wrong and insensitive. Gunn also advises her fans to put on their masks in public and stop the "terrible virus."

