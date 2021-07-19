A few days ago, the sleeping arrangements for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics went viral after athletes revealed their beds are made out of cardboard, and they believe that the purpose of this is to refrain players from having sex.

More recently, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan posted a video to debunk the previous claims.

"In today's episode of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds are meant to be anti-sex." he hilariously said in the video. (watch the full video below)

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

The athlete starts jumping up and down in his assigned bed, but it didn't fall off. "But apparently they're meant to break at any sudden movements. It's fake, fake news!" he added.

Cardboard Beds At The Olympics

The Olympic cardboard beds became a funny spotlight over the past few days as it was made out of the said material.

TMZ reported that the bed was designed by a Japanese company called "Airweave;" they made over 18,000 units just for the momentous occasion.

The bed is entirely adjustable depending on the athlete's liking. Following this, a theory among the players quickly spread, saying that the bed's condition is not suitable for sex, and the committee did it on purpose.

U.S. player Paul Chelimo also took to his Twitter to share his thoughts on their sleeping arrangements.

"Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes," he wrote on Twitter. (check out the photo of the cardboard bed below)

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

"At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor i'm done," he added.

READ NOW: Ex 'American Idol' Ron Bultongez Arrested Over SHOCKING Reason [DETAILS]

No Intimacy During Tokyo Olympics?

The Olympic committee for this year reportedly barred athletes from having sex to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The major sports event has been distributing condoms over the past decades, but this year, they limited it to 160,000 contraceptives, far different from the 2016 Rio Olympics that gave out 450,000.

Officials insist that the condoms given away are meant to be brought home instead of using it in Japan.

"Our intent and goal is not for athletes to use the condoms at the Olympic Village, but to help with awareness by taking them back to their own countries," the organizing committee stated in Japan Today. (via Fox Sports Australia)

Two Olympians had tested positive for the virus after they arrived in Tokyo, and the committees are doing their best to prevent the spread of it as the games are already planned.

READ ALSO: Richard Sherman Almost Died? Official Crash Report Details Near-Death Experience of NFL Star