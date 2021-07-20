Jamie Lynn Spears publicly and righteously claimed that she has never taken money from her older sister Britney Spears.

But as it turns out, the pop star reportedly owns a penthouse condominium Jamie Lynn often stays in and has long insinuated belongs to her or her family unit.

This only means that it was highly likely that Britney Spears' hard-earned money funded the expensive and luxurious dig.

In tax documents obtained by The Sun, a property in Destin, Florida, is listed under Bridgmore Timber LLC. It is a company that the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker has owned since 2000.

The company has been managed by their dad, Jamie Spears, since 2012.

The publication alleged that Bridgmore Timber LLC and the Florida condominium are listed in conservatorship documents from 2009 as properties that belong to Britney Spears, so it is believed that the Jami Lynn's condo is the same one owned by her sister under her company.

The property was purchased in 2001, and per The Sun, it is worth over $1 million.

Additionally, the outlet also found no properties listed or belonging to Jamie Lynn Spears.

The former "Zoey 101" star has often talked about the good times and family getaways they spent at their expensive abode, tweeting in 2015, "We have a condo in Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway."

In 2016, she told CMT News that she could write one of her songs in that condo.

"We're pretty blessed with a big condo. It can sleep about ten people. We all have breakfast together, I plan a big dinner, and we have a space at the beach. And when we write, there's no pressure and no timeline, so the songs just kind of fall out."

Recently, Jamie Lynn Spears has been defending herself since Britney has once again testified that her family was involved in abusing her conservatorship.

The "Toxic" singer told Judge Brenda Penny that her dad and his team had removed her rights and freedom, including forcing her to work against her will, drugged her, stolen her money, and stopped her from getting married and having more kids.

The little sister recently took to her Instagram to say haters should "leave my broke ass alone," after being accused of stealing from Britney.

This wasn't the first time she self-defended because, in 2019, Jamie Lynn also made a similar remark.

She fired back, "I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard-earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it."

Jamie Lynn Spears is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million.

