Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce, the custody battle is their number one priority aside from properties and shared business ventures. Recently, a lawyer revealed that the actress could make a big move to win her children finally.

According to a family lawyer, Attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, who spoke to Hollywood Life, Jolie could take her case to the supreme court to "appeal the appellate decision."

This comes after the lengthy custody battle of the estranged couple. Previously, Jolie's legal counsel argued that Judge Ouderkirk, the judge handling the case, worked on legal matters with the actor's legal representatives.

Per Cronin, Pitt is doing this to delay the hearing process for him to spend more time with his children.

"If she does appeal it, then Pitt's camp could file for a temporary order to give him some kind of parenting time. It could be a stall tactic." Attorney Cronin stated.

The lawyer added that she thinks Judge Ouderkirk is ruling against her because she's trying to appeal the initial decision, which was joint custody of their children.

She suggested that the actress has a "buyer's remorse" that enables her to have the ruling overturned, but she added that it's difficult to overturn a court order.

"There are only a certain number of things to overturn an order and that is what she is trying to do," Cronin added.

At the time of this writing, it was not revealed whether Angelina Jolie had already taken her custody battle to the Supreme Court.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Children Willing To Testify

In early reports, the "Maleficent" star claims that three of her children are willing to help amid the estranged couple's custody battle.

According to a court document dated December 2020, three of their six children have asked to testify on the legal case.

It is unclear who among the kids are going to court, but five of them are still minors.

"The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on, the trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally." Jolie's legal counsel noted. (via Daily Mail UK)

Brad Pitt was first granted more custody over their minor children. Following this, Jolie's lawyers filed legal documents to oust Judge Ouderkirk.

However, the actress failed to do so after the court rejected her request as she could not present evidence that supports the judge's removal.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together named Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, and Maddox.

