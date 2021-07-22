Mena Suvari has recently opened up about her horrifying experience as a young child.

Speaking about the ordeal in her new memoir, "The Great Peace," the "American Beauty" star relived the abuse she said started in sixth grade, shortly after her family moved to South Carolina.

In an excerpt published by People magazine, Mena wrote, "Between the ages of 12 and 20 I was the victim of repeated sexual abuse."

She went on to say that she was raped at her alleged abuser's home just before turning 13, despite telling him, "'No. I don't want to do that.'"

The 42-year-old Hollywood star further said, "Part of me died that day. He used me, had fun with me, and then disposed of me."

The abuser even reportedly called her a whore and, since then, hasn't gotten a healthy expression of sex.

"My choice was lost. And that, compiled with already not feeling seen and heard, established a concept that I would have of myself. That that was my value."

At the age of 15, when she moved to Los Angeles and was about to become a big name in the industry, Mena Suvari's manager pushed her into a sexual relationship while feeling like she didn't have a choice to say no.

Mena Suvari's Encounter with Kevin Spacey

Meanwhile, Mena Suvari also opened up about her "weird and unusual experience" with Kevin Spacey on her famous film "American Beauty."

She was 19 years old when she portrayed high school student Angela Hayes, while Kevin played Angela's best friend's dad, who was utterly captivated with Angela.

Mena described the encounter, "He was sort of gently holding me. It was very peaceful but weird and unusual."

But 20 years after their movie's release, Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual harassment and assault by several men.

"Star Trek" star Antony Rapp and others alleged that Kevin sexually abused them. Antony was only 14 years old at the time.

Mena Suvari's Troubling Past

With Mena Suvari's mom moving out and her dad being mentally and physically ill, her family also fell apart as she was sexually abused.

One after another traumatic experience had led a young Mena down a dark path of drug addiction.

She even admitted to having a double life, where she channeled her negative emotions and struggles into her character's roles.

"Every time I would go on a set. Every time I was interviewed, I was acting the whole time. It was another role for me to play. That I was okay."

