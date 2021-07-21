Britney Spears may have put herself in danger recently and perhaps could be a problem for her conservatorship fight with dad Jamie.

The "Baby One More Time" hit maker has recently been spotted driving her $155k Mercedes Benz a week after being permitted to drive again finally.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the 39-year-old seemed to be using her mobile phone while driving near her home in Thousand Oaks on Tuesday.

Though she didn't seem distracted by her phone as she drove, she only held it while behind the wheel.

However, in the state of California, if caught, the mom-of-two will be fined $150 and could even possibly have a point added to her driver's license.

Britney Spears driving her car marks the first time she has been seen driving alone after 15 years.

@BritneySpears spotted DRIVING yesterday for the first time in ages! The power of Mathew Rosengart. #FreeBritney

In her 13-year-long conservatorship, the Grammy-winning performer isn't allowed to drive alone. Still, with the restriction lifted, a source told People magazine, "Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive."

"She is now ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."

Meanwhile, while Britney Spears didn't encounter any problems while driving, the same can't be said to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

A few days ago, the fitness trainer took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he was involved in an accident as he drove his Jeep.

Referring to his car, he told his followers how it has only been two weeks that he got the Jeep, but he already was involved in a minor accident.

"Was it my fault? Yep! Is the other person okay most importantly? Yes, and that's a good thing."

Sam then shared a positive note, that when something like this happens, "always think of it as its preventing a bigger, bad thing from happening."

Britney Spears' Driving Backlash Revisited

The "Toxic" hit maker became the center of controversy after being caught driving with her then-four-year-old son Sean Preston on her lap in 2006.

When the photos went viral, Britney Spears explained she drove with her son on her lap because of the "horrifying, frightful encounter with the paparazzi."

In a statement released by the singer-dancer, she explained, "I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger."

She went on to say that she didn't put her son in danger.

"I love my child and would do anything to protect him."

