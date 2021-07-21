Khloe Kardashian has a thing for the Duke of Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page, admitting to daydreaming about him shortly after her divorce with Tristan Thompson.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her conversation with sister Kim Kardashian and their friends.

In the group chat, the KKW Beauty mogul told the Good American founder to watch the new Netflix show, "Sex/Life," as they discussed the characters.

But Khloe casually admitted she isn't sure about watching a new show, as she still dreams of "Bridgerton" actor Regé-Jean Page.

In the screenshot, the mom of True Thompson wrote, "Okay. Now we are on to a new one although I'm still dreaming about the Duke in 'Bridgerton.'"

The reality star's confession follows a tumultuous past few months regarding her relationship with basketball star Tristan Thompson.

Another cheating scandal has emerged early this year, so they broke up once again. Tristan was spotted having a wild night with three women at a house party in Bel-Air.

But early this week, Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram about "making up for lost time."

The message read, "Don't know who needs to hear this, but God will make up for lost time."

"Remember - nothing you go through will be wasted. It's not too late. You shall RECOVER IT ALL!!!"

Khloe and Tristan have already suffered their fair share of drama since their relationship started in September 2016.

When Khloe was about to give birth in 2018, news broke that the Boston Celtics player was cheating on her even during pregnancy.

They have spent some time rebuilding their broken trust but broken up in 2019 after Jordyn Woods was involved.

But the pair reconciled once again during the pandemic as they quarantined together.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Again?

After Khloe Kardashian's cryptic post on Instagram, she was spotted reuniting with Tristan Thompson in Los Angeles.

They were with their daughter True, and they took her to dance class.

The former couple seemed to be getting along as he carried True from the car into her car. Tristan wore a baggy tee over his matching basketball shorts and a white cap, while Khloe wore an all-black ensemble with a Prada belt bag.

They seemed to be on good terms, and perhaps it has something to do with Khloe Kardashian reflecting on recent events on her social media, sharing some of her unique therapy methods with her fans.

"I usually don't work out on Sunday but I missed days last week due to having such a busy work week and I use my workouts as a form of therapy."

