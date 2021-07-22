Kevin Hart has joined the list of celebrities who have decided against flying into space. On the most recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Straight From The Hart, the Fatherhood actor stated that he was offered the chance to travel through space on a space shuttle, where he would have chronicled the journey from beginning to end, but he declined.

"I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity's experience," said Kevin. His agreement would mean that the crew would document his experience "from start to finish," the whole journey would last over a month.

"It was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team, and then you're looking at an hour and a half, a 60 to 90-minute trip."

As sources reported, the "Fatherhood" actor was also offered an undisclosed amount of money aside from the all-expenses-paid trip to space.

However, Hart turned it down after questioning "the record of success versus non-success," to which the answer had been "too f-cking close."

The actor would go when he's 65, "that's something that you punctuate [life] with. At this point, when you've got these little ones- nah I can't f-ck around with space at this point."

He did say, though, that if his children are older, he might be willing to attempt it.

Kevin Hart returns the favor as he purchases billboards across Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta for his buddy Nick Cannon.

The comedian outed himself on Instagram, "Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well...."

The pictures posted were of the actual billboard with "The Misfits" actor's real number advertising his expertise on fatherhood. "If [yo]u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon... I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop GOTCHA BACK B-TCH #PRANKWARS."

People reported that Cannon had pranked Hart with an Ilama and a text saying, "Save the drama for your Ilama. Happy birthday."



Twitter Claim Kevin Hart as 'King of the Prank Wars"

The two pranksters had caught the attention of the internet as fans get a laugh out of Kevin Hart's prank.

"Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart are hilarious... These pranks they been doing," said one fan.

Similar others tweeted, "King of the prank wars @KevinHart4real" and "Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart funny af for these pranks."

The bros for life vibes are strong with the two comedians, "Lmaooo nick cannon and Kevin hart are definitely friendship goals."

