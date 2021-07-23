Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd made headlines over the past weeks after being reportedly spotted together having dinner and even attended a private concert with the actress's children. More recently, one outlet claims that Jolie is using the singer to have benefits; what's the truth?

According to a report published by Globe, the "Save Your Tears" hitmaker is "mesmerized" by the singer as she is an expert in the field of philanthropy, acting, and charity works. The Weeknd allegedly wants Jolie to "take him under her wing."

The insider who spoke to the outlet asserts that the singer has more intentions besides learning from the actress. "He's hero-worshipped her most of his adult life and thinks she's the sexiest person on the planet," the source revealed.

On the other hand, Jolie wants to boost her popularity with younger fans as she thinks The Weeknd is intelligent and will be the one to help her.

Although the outlet left the report open-ended, a source revealed something "spicy" going on as they mentioned that Jolie is "embracing her wild streak again."

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Issue Debunked

Following the claims, Gossip Cop debunked the issue mentioned above.

The outlet mentioned that Jolie's charity work includes preventing sexual violence, especially to women and children; that's why it's "really low" for Globe to sexualize the actress.

Jolie is known for her philanthropic works as a founder of foundations and finding solutions to combat poverty and over-population.

Regarding the actress using The Weeknd to reach younger fans, the outlet stated that the actress had a massive fan base through her films "Tomb Raider" and "Kung Fu Panda."

Her Disney film "Maleficent" also made a hefty amount of money following its release.

Jolie's younger audience is expected to expand in November when her Marvel film, "Eternals," comes out.

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd History

In early reports, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted having dinner in LA earlier this month.

Per sources, the pair reportedly spent hours inside a restaurant called "Giorgio Baldi."

According to Hollywood Life, both stars are currently single and possibly dating. However, there's also a big chance that they are discussing business or acting as The Weeknd is set to appear in an HBO-produced cult series.

At the time of this writing, The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie never confirmed if there's an ongoing romance between them.

