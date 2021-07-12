Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Romance Heats Up? Ther Companions are A Telltale Sign

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's rumored romance seems to be heating up as the pair were spotted together again watching a private concert. This time, the actress brought her kids with her.

According to Deuxmoi, an Instagram account dedicated to celebrity spottings, the two attended "Mustafa's private concert" in Los Angeles, California.

"Saw The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie together tonight at Mustafa the Poet's private concert in LA.," a source revealed.

Jolie brought her daughters, 15-year-old Shiloh and 16-year-old Zahara, with her.

The Weeknd, Metro Boomin & Angelina Jolie last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/YYxDg1IbO5 — The Weeknd World (@WorldTheWeeknd) July 11, 2021

Are fans not convinced?

Following the recent news, many fans took to Twitter to vent out their excitement, but most of them are not convinced.

"this is getting a lil sus but i hope this is just for the series," one fan tweeted, referencing The Weeknd's upcoming HBO cult series titled "The Idol."

"Spotted together" literally there are no pictures of them boo'd up and she is with her babies," one wrote.

"Oh, come on. She is 15 years older than him and has like 15 more kids. I just don't see it. Both of them, given their current situations and life statuses, could do better." another one wrote.

READ NOW: Alexa Chung Double Pain: Model Spills Being Controlled By Fashion Houses, Suffers Alarming Health Diagnosis

Not the first time they were spotted together.

As we previously reported, Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles earlier this month. The pair reportedly spent hours inside Giorgio Baldi, a famous celebrity hang-out spot.

🆕Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in LA. pic.twitter.com/w2LnGO3F7J — rowe (@ajolieph) July 2, 2021

Per Hollywood Life, both celebrities are currently single, and they may be seeing each other. The outlet also discussed that the pair might just be talking about business or film/series as The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is currently working on a series mentioned above.

Besides his acting debut, the "Save Your Tears" hitmaker also serves as the co-writer and co-executive producer of the show.

However, one insider spoke to The Sun revealed that the two are "just friends."

In other sightings, another source revealed that the singer has been in contact with Jolie for a while now as they were previously in New York City at the same time.

The Weekend also reportedly went out on a lunch date with the "Maleficent" star and her son, Pax. A source described that "they got along really well."

At the time of this writing, The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have not confirmed if there's an ongoing romance between them.

READ ALSO: Byron Berline Dead at 77: Tragic Cause of Death Detailed, Family Won't Accept Flowers

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles