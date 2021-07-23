Kevin Connolly and his actress fiancée Zulay Henao had a baby girl last month, whom they named Kennedy Cruz. Now, Connolly is speaking up about a terrifying encounter with COVID-19, which he and his newborn contracted.

In the latest episode of "Victory The Podcast," with Doug Ellin and Kevin Dillon, Connolly revealed that she recently contracted COVID-19. He also described his symptoms were "brutal" but "manageable" as he was thankful for being fully vaccinated.

According to People, the "He's Just Not That Into You" actor shared that his 6-week-old daughter also got infected by COVID-19.

Kevin Connolly Through Their Recovery

Connolly said in the podcast, "It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do."

"But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery," he added.

He also stated that they have been able to "manage it" and that it's "been a rough week." Fortunately, the new mom, Henao, turned out negative for COVID despite taking care of their baby.

According to the Mayo Clinic, children of all ages can contract COVID-19. Yet, most infected children usually don't become as sick as adults as they rarely show symptoms.

They also claimed that newborns are at a higher risk of severe illness with COVID-19 compared to older babies. This is due to their immature immune systems and tiny airways, making them more likely to develop breathing problems with respiratory virus infections.

Kevin Connolly and Zulay Henao's First Baby

Zulay Henao debuted her baby bump via Instagram in December 2020, according to U.S. Weekly.

In the first week of June 2021, Kevin Connolly announced the arrival of his baby girl as he shared a picture of the new addition wearing New York Islander hockey gear.

In the post, he introduced Kennedy Cruz Connolly, "Trying to explain that we need to win one of the next two games to move on is tough. She's only a week old!!' @zulay_henao Thanks for getting her ready for puck drop!!!"

Henao also shared images from the delivery room on Instagram with the caption, "The purest love you can imagine, nothing compares. Thank you Kennedy, bringing you into this world has been the biggest honor of my life!"



