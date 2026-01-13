Melissa Gilbert publicly addressed the topic of child abuse shortly before her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, became the subject of a criminal investigation involving alleged sexual misconduct with minors.

Reflecting on her experiences as a child actor, Gilbert shared her concerns in a November Instagram post. Introducing her perspective, she wrote, "As someone who grew up in this industry, I know how vulnerable children can be. We have to protect them at all costs."

Per People, authorities in Bernalillo County have accused Busfield, best known for The West Wing, of inappropriate physical contact with 11-year-old twins between November 2022 and spring 2024 while directing the Fox drama "The Cleaning Lady" in Albuquerque.

A criminal complaint details that Busfield and Gilbert invited the children to off-set gatherings and purchased Christmas presents, which investigators say was intended to "foster closeness" with the alleged victims.

Albuquerque Police Officer Marvin Brown, who authored the warrant, explained the alleged grooming tactics. He said, "Busfield would invite the family to off-set gatherings, with his wife buying Christmas gifts to foster closeness. He encouraged the children to call him Uncle Tim and would tickle them on the stomach and legs, despite them not liking the tickling."

RadarOnline reports that one of the children later told a therapist that Busfield touched his "genitalia" and "bottom" on set. The child reportedly experienced nightmares about the incidents and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Busfield surrendered to police on January 13, 2026, and has denied wrongdoing, claiming the allegations were motivated by the children's parents after their kids were not rehired for the show's final season. Gilbert has since deleted her Instagram account.