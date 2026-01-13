Singer and actress Jill Scott is revisiting her experience filming Tyler Perry's 2007 movie "Why Did I Get Married?," offering new insight into what she says were emotionally difficult conditions created to heighten realism during production.

In the film, Scott portrayed Sheila, a married woman enduring emotional and physical abuse from her husband, Mike, played by Richard T. Jones. The character's storyline included repeated humiliation centered on her weight, a narrative choice that Scott now says extended beyond the script and into her experience on set.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Scott spoke candidly about these moments during a recent appearance on the Angie Martinez "IRL Podcast."

While discussing her discomfort with how Sheila was treated onscreen, Scott explained her feelings directly. She said, "I didn't like how much people will make fun of her. I didn't. I didn't like that." She then recalled a specific scene that stood out during filming.

Scott described the airplane scene in which Sheila is told to buy a second seat due to her size. Introducing her recollection, she explained what happened during filming. "I remember the scene on the plane and man," Scott said. "The scene on the plane, Tyler had extras make fun of me when I got on the plane."

Podcast host Angie Martinez reacted with surprise, responding, "What?" Scott continued by detailing the experience further.

She said, "They were just going back and forth making jokes about Sheila's weight, and obviously you know, I had on a whole fat suit and it was cumbersome. So the walk was genuine and the sitting down was genuine and all the things and then I practiced in it quite a bit so that it felt genuine to the character. But the folks on the flight really went in on fat jokes and it sucked. It really hurt."

When Martinez asked whether Scott knew the extras would insult her during the scene, Scott replied, "No, I did not." Martinez responded by characterizing the experience, saying, "That's like abuse a little bit." Scott agreed, saying, "I felt like it was," before addressing Perry directly. She added, "Sorry, Tyler. I hated that sh-t. Um, but I sincerely hated it. Um, they were just going at me."

Scott said she mentioned the issue to Perry "once or twice" before shifting her mindset. Reflecting on that moment, she explained, "Um, and that's when I decided too, that I was a woman who comes from a family of Amazons – my mother is 6-1. I'm the runt of my family, OK? Everybody is tall. I decided that, I am not fat, but I have some."

She later expanded on her perspective, saying, "You're not going to define me as a thing. I'm multicolored. I'm multi-dimensional."

Atlanta Black Star also reported mixed reactions from fans online via The Neighborhood Talk. One commenter said, "He wanted real raw emotion, that was a cruel way of doing that tho." Another wrote, "Cry me a river, you should've not taken the part. They made fun of Sheila, not you."

Despite the experience, Scott returned for the sequel, "Why Did I Get Married Too," and is currently attached to the third installment, signaling continued collaboration with Perry.

