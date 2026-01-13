Will Smith is brushing off serious legal claims made by electric violinist Brian King Joseph, responding with laughter when asked about the lawsuit during a recent appearance in London.

The reaction, caught on video, came as Joseph continues to accuse the actor and his company of wrongful termination, retaliation, and sexual harassment—claims Smith firmly denies, TMZ reported.

The Oscar winner was approached by photographers earlier this week while working in London on his National Geographic project, "Pole to Pole With Will Smith."

When asked about Joseph's lawsuit, Smith laughed, did not answer the question, and stepped into a waiting vehicle as security moved in.

The brief moment marked Smith's first visible response since the allegations became public.

Joseph, who placed third on Season 13 of "America's Got Talent," filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

He claims he was hired to perform on Smith's 2025 "Based on a True Story" tour and later fired after reporting what he believed was a serious safety and sexual harassment concern.

According to the lawsuit, Joseph says trouble began during a March stop in Las Vegas.

He alleges that after returning to his hotel room late at night, he found signs someone had entered without permission. The complaint describes a handwritten note addressed to him that read, "Brian, I'll be back... just us," signed "Stone F" with a heart drawing.

Joseph claims other unfamiliar items were also left behind, which made him fear he could be targeted for unwanted sexual acts.

Will Smith is literally laughing off accusations of wrongful termination and retaliation brought against him by violinist Brian King Joseph. https://t.co/Dej1jqKDfn



🎥: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/XVS1yyI8V8 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026

Violinist Claims Will Smith Tour Dropped Him

Joseph says he reported the incident to hotel security, requested a new room, and contacted police using a non-emergency line.

According to the LATimes, he also notified representatives connected to Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management Inc. Hotel security reportedly found no forced entry. Joseph flew home the next day.

Days later, Joseph claims he was told he would no longer be part of the tour. According to the lawsuit, he was informed that the tour was "going in a different direction" and that others believed he had lied about the incident.

Joseph says the termination caused severe emotional distress, financial loss, and damage to his reputation.

Smith's attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "false, baseless, and reckless."

In a statement, Grodsky said the claims are "categorically denied" and that Smith will use "all legal means available" to defend himself and bring out the truth.

Joseph has also spoken publicly about the situation, saying that being fired for reporting misconduct or safety threats "is not OK." He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with attorney fees.