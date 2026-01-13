Brittany Furlan is asking a judge for court protection after accusing rocker Ronnie Radke of ongoing online harassment tied to a brief and secret relationship that allegedly fell apart last year.

The comedian and internet personality says the situation has grown so upsetting that she now wants legal distance so she can feel safe and move on.

According to court documents, Furlan filed for a temporary restraining order against the Falling In Reverse frontman, claiming he has continued to harass and mock her online for months.

She described Radke as "unhinged and obsessed" and said his behavior has caused her serious emotional stress. A judge has not yet ruled on her request, TMZ reported.

Furlan, who is married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, stated that she and Radke began communicating privately on Snapchat in April 2025 during a difficult time in her marriage.

She said the two exchanged explicit photos and videos and even talked about meeting in person.

Furlan strongly denied Radke's claim that she was talking to a fake account, saying the messages could not have been created by artificial intelligence "due to the explicit nature of the content."

She alleged that Radke urged her to leave Lee and arranged a meeting at what he claimed was his former home in May.

Furlan said she showed up but Radke never did. After that, she claims his behavior changed and became humiliating and manipulative. She later told Lee about the situation, and Lee confronted Radke online.

Brittany Furlan Claims Ronnie Radke Spread False Catfishing

From that point on, Furlan said Radke began pushing a false story that she had been catfished.

According to PageSix, she accused him of mocking her on social media, leaving "cruel" comments from burner accounts, and trying to embarrass her publicly.

In one example, she claimed a burner account sent her a message saying, "Miss you madly," along with a photo from their past conversations, which made her believe Radke was behind the account.

Furlan said she tried to ignore the online activity until last week, when videos resurfaced accusing her of lying.

She alleged that Radke posted multiple videos attacking her and did so "intending for his fans to attack me."

She also claimed he insulted both her and Lee during a livestream. Furlan reported the behavior to Instagram, which she says resulted in Radke's account being disabled.

Radke previously filed his own request for a restraining order against Furlan, but it was denied. Furlan called that filing "frivolous" and said she simply wants him to leave her alone.

She is asking the court to order Radke to stay at least 100 yards away from her, her home, and her car.