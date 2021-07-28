Bob Odenkirk's fans let out their worries and fears after finding out that the actor collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul."

Several news outlets reported an alarming update about Odenkirk on the set of his series. They all confirmed that the actor was rushed and admitted to the hospital after collapsing during the filming.

According to The Associated Press, the crew members called an ambulance and sent the 58-year-old to the nearest health facility. The source close to Odenkirk reportedly was not allowed to divulge more details about the incident publicly.

Until now, the cause of the collapse remains unknown. No news outlet already revealed the actor's length of stay in the hospital.

After the news emerged, Odenkirk's fans immediately expressed their worries toward the actor. They also refused to accept what happened to him despite the lack of details.

One fan said, "hopefully he was just dehydrated or something I cannot deal w a world in which bob odenkirk is experiencing suffering."



"It's hard to wrap your head around all that Bob Odenkirk has done for comedy in America. He's had a role in discovering and promoting so many great talents. And his work in Mr. Show and Better Call Saul are two of the greatest comedic performances of all time," another added.

Bob Odenkirk's Health Status

In the past years since he began his career, Odenkirk never made his fans worry over his health. He also noted in 2018 that he never drank again for 30 years until he appeared on an episode of "Drunk History" in 2016.

According to the actor, he got drunk while filming the Comedy Central show. As for the reason why he no longer wants to taste any alcoholic drinks, he explained that he did not want to be a bad example to his children.

He surely did not want to follow in his father's footsteps who was reportedly an alcoholic.

"I have kids who are teenagers, both in college now, and I was a little worried about them seeing me on TV really drunk - like vomiting drunk," Odenkirk went on.

With his notable self-care, his recent collapse likely may due to exhaustion or overwork.

