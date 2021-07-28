Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is said to have no more big money to speak of.

Therefore, even if the fans did not like the fact that the court has ordered Kelly to provide spousal suport, it appears that Blackstock truly need to be supported.

While fans could not help but cringe at the thought that Clarkson will just essentially support her husband above the kids., a new report has emerged to say he nonger has his longtime career as a music manager and is working full-time on their ranch in Montana.

According to court documents filed in their ongoing divorce battle, Brandon informed the court he no longer pulls in money like he used to back when h was not just managing Kelly but also the country star Blake Shelton.

Brandon admits he still does work for Blake but his legal team asserted that. "spends minimal time regarding his representation of his remaining client, Blake Shelton."

If only he did not reportedly curtailed a lot of things for Kelly.

It can be renumbered that for over 10 years, Brandon worked as Kelly's personal manager and was constantly by her side. Sources who worked with Radar Online also said Brandon would often turn up during meetings that were not even relevant to him .

Moreover, now that he can no longer Kelly's career, Brandon is currently living at the Montana ranch they purchased together in 2019. This was a place they spent a lot of time in during the pandemic.

His lawyer said Brandon has made a "very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time."

The court has ordered Kelly to pay $200,000 a month in spousal and child support. The amount was determined based on the musician's $1,583,617 a month income.

The temporary court order handed down Tuesday, July 27, and obtained by TMZ and People has provided that the Voice coach, singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show must pay her ex $150,000 per month in spousal support as well $45,601 per month in child support, for a total of $195,601 per month. Calculating the amount for just one year, this means the snger has to shell out over $2.3 million a year.

Kelly, 39, and Brandon, 44, have two kids. They share a daughter River Rose Blackstock, 7, and a son Remington Alexander Blackstock,

