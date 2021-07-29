Has Jennifer Aniston finally found THE ONE?

After her failed marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, it almost seemed like she's out of time in finding the perfect person for her.

At the age of 52, she is still single and reportedly "unlucky in love."

But now, things are changing for the "Friends" superstar because Jennifer Aniston is reportedly secretly dating Halle Berry's ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

According to Star magazine, Hollywood's sweetheart is "getting hot and heavy" with Berry's former partner.

The outlet claims that Aniston has finally found the person she's looking for after several public breakups.

An insider shared to the publication, "Jen is so happy to be having fun in her life."

"She's doing things differently this time around."

The insider further insists that she isn't bothered about finding someone special, but should the person be there for her long-term, and their relationship will be exclusive.

"If it happens, it happens, is her philosophy."

The insider revealed how the "Friends With Money" star is annoyed how people thought she was lonely or permanently settling for second best and pining after her hunky ex Brad Pitt.

But now that she has reportedly found the one, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly "enjoying herself on a spontaneous level."

The insider described Aubry as a "laid-back and sensitive guy who's not going to blab about things."

Additionally, Aubry also has a good reputation in Tinseltown, per the insider, despite his nasty split and custody battle with the "Catwoman" actress.

However, Jennifer Aniston doesn't need to worry as Gabriel Aubry is described as a "nice enough guy."

Thankfully for Aniston, all her friends and loved ones are also reportedly happy that she's having a fun time in her life right now.

"The view among Jen's friends is that she needs to let loose and have fun for a while. Then it's highly likely she'll settle down again once she meets that right guy."

But whether or not Aniston's relationship with Aubry works, the insider revealed to Star that she'd end up "just fine."

The "Murder Mystery" actress once mused in an interview, "I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs."

So is Jennifer Aniston dating Gabriel Aubry? According to Gossip Cop, Aniston and Aubry are not.

Fans will have to wait and see who Aniston will be dating next.

