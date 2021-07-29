Anne Hathaway never fails to make fans look up to her as she knows how to revisit her humble beginnings. Recently, the actress paid tribute to her breakout role in the film "The Princess Diaries," which was released 20 years ago.

Hathaway took to Instagram to share rare behind-the-scenes photos along with the caption, "Miracles happen... Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs."

The actress posed with co-stars Julie Andrews, Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, and the film's late director Garry Marshall.

Moore, who plays the blonde villain in the film, also paid homage by sharing snaps and wrote, "owww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday! Happy 20th birthday to Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries and a real bop...#StupidCupid!"

According to ET Online, the movie is about Mia Thermopolis, a nerdy teenager who discovers she's a princess to a kingdom called Genovia.

The film had a sequel three years later, titled "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," which stars Chris Pine.

Fans Demand For a New Sequel

It's been more than a decade since the second sequel hit theatres, and fans are demanding a new movie as written on Hathaway's comment section.

"only the best movie ever! hopefully soon we will get a princess diaries 3!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Princess Diaries 3 when??" another fan wrote.

"IM WAITING FOR PRINCESS DIARIES 3 ANNIE," one commented.

Will There Be a New Sequel?

In early reports, Julie Andrews appeared on "The Talk" last year to discuss a possible sequel for the film.

The veteran actress mentioned she heard that "there might be one," but it's long talked about, and no scripts were ever sent to her.

"I'm getting awfully old and crotchety. I'm not sure if it's the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again, and sure I'd be up for it." Andrews added.

Hathaway also spilled information in 2019, saying that there's a script for the third movie and the producer wants to do it.

"we don't want to do it unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," the actress said in an interview with Andy Cohen. (via USA Today)

However, Walt Disney Pictures or anyone involved with the production has yet to confirm a sequel coming out.

