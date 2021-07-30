"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6" released a new episode, and this might be their most shocking elimination ever as it is the first time that happened in the show's history.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Only seven queens left fighting for the crown; out of all of them, two contestants are the only ones who haven't won any challenge yet, Pandora Boxx and Eureka O'Hara.

At this point of the competition, since the queens have the power to eliminate a co-contestant, they are very keen on trajectory record; it's an immense pressure for Eureka and Pandora not to have a significant win.

This top 3 makes sense in my fantasy #AllStars6 pic.twitter.com/WRTMFPkf0B — Weslee (@WSpark98NZ2) July 29, 2021

RuPaul enters the werk room and reveals that they're required to choreograph and sing an "uplifting drag anthem" to create a change in the community.

"As LGBTQ Americans, we've learned that if we want things to change, it's up to us to show up and make it happen." RuPaul said.

Kylie Sonique Love, last episode's winner, and Ra'Jah O'Hara, the bottom contestant who was saved last week, were assigned to be team captains to lead their group's choreography.

During the rehearsals, Pandora was visibly struggling with her dance moves as she doesn't consider herself a dancer.

After their performance, they walked the runway with their best tropical-inspired outfits. The judges gave their critiques to the contestants.

Michelle Visage told Jan that she lacked inspiration for her song and looked for more profound lyrics.

On the other hand, Carson Kresley mentioned that Pandora "faded into the background" as high-energy queens surrounded her.

READ NOW: Kim Kardashian's SKKN a Copycat? 'KUWTK' Star Receives Cease and Desist Letter Amid Rebranding

The Most Shocking Elimination Ever

In the end, Trinity K Bonet won the challenge making her a two-time winner and a front-runner. Jan and Pandora ended up at the bottom.

Trinity battled against this week's lip-sync assassin, drag race legend Alexis Mateo.

To explain the show's elimination strategy, Trinity holds the lipstick she chose to send home. Her opponent has the lipstick of the one the group voted to eliminate.

Alexis won the lip sync, making her reveal this week's eliminated contestant. The Florida-based drag queen first pulled out Pandora's name; however, for the first time in the show's history, there were two lipsticks, and it was a tie.

"For the first time in drag race herstory, we have a group vote tie." RuPaul said.

THE GAG OF THE SEASON! I was FLOORED! 😭😭😭 This is drama we been WANTING #AllStars6 pic.twitter.com/M5BX7iTtQV — Follow Madame Vaudeville (@onlyedgarxo) July 29, 2021

RuPaul was visibly shocked by the situation as she didn't expect this to happen. Since she's the host and executive producer of the show, she's the one to decide on what will happen on such occasions.

"In the event of such a tie, the power of elimination returns to the top All Star of the week." RuPaul added.

Trinity was then called on stage to reveal the lipstick she's holding. She pulled out Jan's name, making her the eliminated queen this week.

READ ALSO: DaBaby Shot a Fan in Cold Blood Back in 2018, Alleged Cousin Relays As Backlash Over Homophobic Rants Continue