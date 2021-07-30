Gerard Butler reportedly sued the "Olympic Has Fallen" producers over disputes about the franchise's hidden profits.

Butler pressed charges against the executives who apparently owe him more than 10 million dollars for his work. The actor filed a legal action in the Superior Court of Los Angeles and submitted documents proving his claims.

According to Deadline, the "Law Abiding Citizen" star hired someone to audit the series' profit over the years independently.

The investigation report showed that people in power "understated their own receipts and profits by over $11 million."

Butler's legal team emphasized that "Olympus Has Fallen" executives had received approximately $8 million in unreported payments from producers.

Greenberg Glusker filed the case on behalf of Comrie Inc., Butler, and his G-Base Entertainment, alleging that Butler has received none of the money from the film's producers, Nu Image, Millennium, and Padre Nuestro Productions. The case alleges fraud, breach of contract, breach of the implicit obligation of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with contractual relations and accounting, among other things, and asks for a jury trial.

Details of Gerard Butler's Lawsuit

Hollywood star Gerard Butler waited a day after Scarlett Johansson's compensation lawsuit to file his own.

The action star formally sued Nu Image/Millennium Films for trying to get away with its hidden domestic and foreign expenses. In 2013, the film "Olympus Has Fallen" grossed over $170 million worldwide and garnered two more installments with Butler as the main character.

According to Butler's lawsuit that Variety reported, Millennium Films refused to pay "a penny of the profits," which violates their signed agreement.

"Butler refuses to tolerate the Defendants' misrepresentations and other wrongful conduct," the document continued to read.

The celebrity's contract with the film studio entitled him to ten percent of the franchise's net profits and incentives for hitting box office profits.

Twitter Express Opinion on Lawsuit

Fans were having the time of their lives as they watch Hollywood stars like Gerard Butler file lawsuit after lawsuit. "Gerard Butler was my first, major internet boyfriend and my teen heart is in full support of him," said one fangirl.

Gerard Butler was my first, major internet boyfriend and my teen heart is in full support of him 🙌🏽 — #freegatorloki (@galaxystarks) July 30, 2021



Meanwhile, fanboys have a different concern, "The only Gerard Butler news I care about is a release date for GAMER 2."

the only Gerard Butler news I care about is a release date for GAMER 2 — kyle (@rihannamator) July 30, 2021

Someone pointed out, "I'm not sure if Gerard Butler was like, waiting in the wings for just the right moment to launch his attack. Or if the timing was just a coincidence."

I'm not sure if Gerard Butler was like, waiting in the wings for just the right moment to launch his attack. Or if the timing was just a coincidence and the winds of war happened to be blowing in his favor. pic.twitter.com/8P9MBtV6ll — Kirby's Last Snack (@KirbysLastSnack) July 30, 2021



While another has chosen a side, "In the war between Gerard Butler and the producers of Olympus Has Fallen... I'm definitely rooting for the bombs."

In the war between Gerard Butler and the producers of Olympus Has Fallen... I'm definitely rooting for the bombs. — Andrew Panebianco (@fancywhitebread) July 30, 2021

"Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Gerard butler... all have the same lawyer. In fact, here's a picture of her," one user jokingly replied to another.

Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Gerard Butler...all have the same lawyer. In fact, here's a picture of her: pic.twitter.com/YCvB83wINl — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) July 30, 2021



