Hip hop's rising star RJAE, who has been co-signed by NBA Youngboy and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, drops his new single "Amen," which arrived with a music video.

In the 3:23 music video directed by Rich Porter, RJAE hangs out with friends and a couple of dancers in a visually engaging journey that ends up in a mansion pool party, with the New Orleans' native spitting fast and hard-hitting bars, resulting in a unique track that definitely deserves the hype.

"I've been in the studio everyday just working and perfecting my craft," RJAE said in a statement. "I'm blessed - my city has been supporting me since 2016 and I just want the world to continue tapping into my music and getting to know who RJAE is."

"Amen" is the latest release from the 20-year-old rapper, who has been carving a name for himself through airtight wordplay and harmonies that are both slick and soulful. Aside from "Amen," fans have been flocking towards the rising star after he released notable tracks such as "Fallen Souljas (feat. Quando Rondo)" last June 2020 and "Still Hurt (feat. P Yungin)" last December.

Most recently, RJAE took the opportunity to trace back his roots and celebrate the music, food, and culture of the Bayou State, proudly presenting them in the music video for his "Louisiana," which dropped last May.

Seeing his potential, RJAE immediately caught the attention of rapper and songwriter A Boogie wit da Hoodie with his track "A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie," sparking a friendship that was built on mutual respect and the shared love for music. A Boogie even gave a shout out to RJAE in a previous interview with Ebro, and had RJAE join the Highbridge crew on the road as they toured across North America.

Growing at a stellar rate, RJAE continued generating buzz, soon signing with Good Money Global Management, joining the ranks of NBA Youngboy, Kevin Gates, Quando Rondo, and more. The artist from New Orleans popped off with an independent B.A.E EP in 2018 - with the song "Not Enough (feat. Bang Bang and ReeZo)" impressively racking up more than 2.2 million streams on Soundcloud. Since then, RJAE continues to reinvent and elevate himself, releasing works with other notable artists of his time and positioning himself as a must-watch artist.

