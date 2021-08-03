A royal specialist claims that Prince Harry has reached "the point of no return" and will never return to the United Kingdom if the Queen does this. Technically, it's been hinted that Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth are virtually strangers now and one more push from either side, can trigger no reconciliation anymore.

Apparently, the Prince did not think what he shared about the palace is a reason for anything to change with his royal patronages

However, the Queen thinks the opposite. A The Queen reportedly is depriving him of his patronages of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL).

According to analyst Phil Dampier, the Duke of Sussex may suffer "psychological blow" as a result of losing his past royal patronages. He will certainly be devastated if his patronages to the cherished ruby organizations were to be ultimately removed.

He's a big fan, and I'm sure that when the dust is settled and he's been out there for a couple of years - even though he's got projects he's working on - in time he will start to miss these things and miss his mates," Dampier explained.

The insider however added that Prince Harry really cannot complain. Quitting the royals and moving oceans away were his decisions alone and was not compelled by the palace.

This conclusion is supported by The Times. "The reality of not being able to have their cake and eat it is finally dawning on him," a source told The Times when the palace's patronage decision was revealed. "I am sure it is really painful for him. He is very upset to be in this spot," the source added

Dampier said the palace would still feel a sense of loss if Prince Harry was not to ever return. Despite the "bad blood" that formed between the royals and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Firm will still benefit if Prince Harry returns.

Overall, Dampier added that the Firm's forthcoming decision to instead give these rugby awards to Kate Middleton is just a matter of "changing of the guard."

"The handing over of the rugby patronage brings home that Kate is very much stepping up her royal duties and taking on more and more patronages and getting a higher profile," Dampier said.

"It also highlights the reality of Prince Harry being replaced in some of the things he enjoyed, but it's sad in that it's taking away the things he brought to the table," he added.

Dampier said that it's Harry who's holding a grudge and not the Queen, which seems ironic.

"The Queen had left the door open but it's past the point of no return - I can't see Harry coming him back to the UK, and so yes it's another blow, and another example of what he has given up for his new life, and what it's cost him," he revealed.

