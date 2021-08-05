After nearly eight years of marriage, Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish have called it quits.

The 38-year-old star of "Blue Crush" revealed her divorce from the 50-year-old filmmaker with a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday that included a black-and-white photo of the former pair kissing.

The actress began her post with a quotation from the film "Big Sur," in which the pair met in 2011 while Polish was directing the film and Bosworth was playing in it, before delving into her feelings about love and separation. "The beginning is often the best part of love," Bosworth wrote in a lengthy caption. "Fireworks, magnets, rebellion - the attraction.

The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility, she surmised.

"The "Straw Dogs" star then went on to say something that sounded like a lyrical soliloquy about how their love has changed through time. She also somehow hinted that the divorce decision came at loving place - that they made this judgement call on their relationship because they love each other. Not going through with it on the other hand, would be an act made out of fear.

"What if we choose to love rather than fear?" she wrote. "What if the final, most fragile and sensitive flicker of the flame turned into a whole different sort of furnace?"

Their "hearts are full," according to Bosworth, since they've never been more enthralled and profoundly thankful for one another as we are in this choice to split.

The letter signals that the decision to split is amicable. What mainly sets it off - a third part, falling out of love, irreconcilable differences, among others, is not clearly stated. She explained that she and Polish had decided to love each other since their wedding day on Aug. 31, 2013, and that in the process of letting go, they have come to make the realization that their love for each other will never cease along with their marriage.

"The connection does not simply disappear," Bosworth said. "The love deepens, the heart expands." For fans who are affected by the seemingly positive decision made, they should not worry. They could still catch the two together. The actress went on to say that she and Polish will keep in touch because they are working on another film together.

