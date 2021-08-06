A tabloid story suggested that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi already planned to divorce soon.

Amid the toxic workplace environment allegations against DeGeneres and her show, a report bombarded the host's life and revealed the "clash" she had with de Rossi.

According to In Touch, de Rossie walked out on DeGeneres after the scandal emerged. It alleged that the actress could no longer handle the stress the host had been giving to her.

"Portia has been begging her to leave the show and focus on their relationship more, but Ellen is all about work," an insider added.

The same source insisted that de Rossi found it unbelievable to see DeGeneres suffer from the media scrutiny. After the criticisms, the host seemingly lost her image as one of the nicest people ever.

Because of this, the couple reportedly got into a huge fight that made de Rossi walk out and demand time alone.

However, these claims have been immediately debunked by GossipCop.

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi In Good Terms

The website immediately dismissed the report and saw it as something ridiculous. It also accused the tabloid of taking advantage of de Rossi's silence over DeGeneres' drama.

Still, the 48-year-old "Sirens" star already addressed the issue in an Instagram post. De Rossi once shared a photo with the words "I Stand By Ellen" amid the bullying claims.

With that, it is safe to say that their marriage remains one of the strongest in Hollywood, and they already proved that numerous times.

READ ALSO: OJ Simpson Confirms Near-Death Feeling During COVID Battle -- But One Person Thinks He Doesn't Deserve Sympathy

The absurd report followed an article by Woman's Day (as quoted by GossipCop) that suggested DeGeneres has been struggling with money. Their financial status reportedly put their relationship in the worst status that allegedly threatened their marriage.

Once again, GossipCop quickly debunked that particular claim.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have been each other's strength for over a decade. After meeting in 2000, they dated other people before tying knots in August 2008.

It was not the first time they had been hit by divorce claims though.

In the past years, reports about their alleged divorce continuously came out. But in 2014, DeGeneres herself addressed the nonsense rumors.

"The truth is, and this is corny, I fall more in love with Portia all the time. I really do. She surprises me all the time," she told People. "It's what anyone experiences when you find that person that gets you, wants to take care of you, wants the best for you."

READ MORE: Gina Krasley Suffered Before Death? 'My 600-Lb Life' Star Passes Away At NJ Home: report