WWE confirmed "Hall of Famer" Ric Flair was released from the company, yet, fellow Hall of Famer Booker T stated that Flair might return into the ring again.

During the latest podcast of Booker T's "Hall of Fame," he commented on his belief that Flair might try to return to the ring at his current age.

According to the conversations he has had with 'Naitch, Flair's nickname, he could be looking to possible ways to get back into the ring.

According to an excerpt released by Frightful, Booker T said that Flair "is not the managerial type of guy."

"Ric Flair is not one of your guys that wants to be in the office, coming to work every day, wearing a suit, and going into the office," he added.

"That's not Ric Flair. Ric Flair's a party guy. That's just his nature. You saw him on Triller, he's all about having some fun."

Booker T Speaks On Ric Flair's Return

Other than that, Booker T also mentioned that he contacts Flair on a regular occasion. "I don't know how often I'm going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me, he said, 'Book, I'm never going to retire.'"

"He said, 'If I could be in that ring right now, that's where I'd be.' So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run," the 56-years-old wrestler added.

Booker acknowledged the various obstacles that stand in the way of the possibility of his return. As reported by this article, while an in-ring return for a 72-year-old Flair seemed unlikely, he has made a career out of defying expectations.

It might be possible to see Sting go head-to-head with Flair on TNT one last time in All Elite Wrestling.

Ric Flair In The Wrestling Industry

Flair had a career that crossed nearly 40 years.

The "Nature Boy" has not wrestled since 2011 but, he appeared on various onscreen roles in WWE since rejoining the company in 2012.

Most recently, Flair was involved and not fully admitted in a storyline with Lacey Evans in January and February.

Their story was, later on, dropped as Evans revealed that she is pregnant and got removed from television.

