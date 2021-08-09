Reality shows are addictive, and even though "The Hills" cast has long said their show is somehow scripted, many are still tuning in on the reboot, entitled "The Hills: New Beginnings." But who can blame the fans, when the show go the likes of Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag delivering effective drama and chaos almost all the time?

This time, Spencer Pratt who was recently interviewed about the show, revealed that "The Hills: New Beginnings" had to shut down filming for a while not only because of COVID-19 concerns, but the fact that someone in the cast could have actually been infected and looking to DELIBERATELY infect others.

Pratt told The Manual what it was like shooting the second season just as the pandemic broke out. "We had the best show ever, then COVID happened. We started filming three weeks before the shutdown. Heidi and I were so excited to film-MTV had an alcohol supply, so we weren't buying any alcohol."

The reality star gushed that the alcohol supply was truly a major perk from it all. "If MTV buys me Don Julio 1942 tequila, I'm going to drink two bottles. Also, when you weigh 240 pounds, you need a lot more tequila to get a buzz," he said.

However, all the fun had to be cut off. He said the filming of show had to be cut because not only was COVID-19 spreading like wildfire across California, the virus is already in their site.

"Justin Bobby definitely got COVID," Pratt claimed. He then said he witnessed strange behavior from his co-star. "He was trying to give it to everyone, like, hugging me. I should've known - he was dressed in snow clothes out of the blue and acting weird," he explained, throwing his cast member completely under the bus with his unfounded claims.

"A girl had just called him that day and said she got COVID, and Brody was also with that same girl. The show got shut down because of [Brescia]." He went on, "I'm not even gonna name everybody [who got COVID], but let's just say that I think Heidi and I were the only ones who didn't get it," he continued.

This goes to show that just as its original show ten years ago, there was never a lack of drama or controversy during MTV's The Hills.

The iconic reality series has returned, with majority of the original cast having reprised their roles. This means Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Whitney Port and Jason Wahler are back with each other.

It can be recalled that these names have dominated the reality TV scene for a while.

Although, Lauren Conrad, one of the main characters/cast, did not return. The well-loved cast member has said she's done with doing reality television for good, although she has built a sizable income and empire from it afterwards.

