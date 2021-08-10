"The Bachelorette" Katie Thurston reached the final stage and now has to decide who to give her final rose to between Blake Moynes or Greg Grippo.

The show's season finale showed that the 39-year old marketing manager's happily-ever-after came in the form of Blake Moynes.

The couple got interviewed after the "After the Final Rose," where Katie claims their love "continues to grow stronger and stronger."

"We are not even the same couple you guys just saw go down on one knee. We are so much more already, and we're just so excited to start our lives together," continued Thurston.

The contestant claims that she doesn't regret joining "The Bachelorette" or undergoing the "challenging process" of finding true love. According to sources, Blake admitted that the relationship wildly spiraled out of control "in the best way."

Katie Accuses Greg of Gaslighting

However, with her choosing one man, she ended up leaving another heartbroken. While this is simply the rule of the game, fans deemed that Katie actually gaslit Greg in the worst possible way. How Katie interacted with Greg during the finale is said to be proof enough.

Theys aid that the Bachelorette gave Greg an intense cold shoulder, not even bothering to greet him as she entered the stage during the three-hour finale interview.

The Daily Beast reported that Greg had wanted to know Katie's true feelings after their perfect date and his declaration of love for her. "I felt like I was giving her my everything and I wanted at least some of it back in that moment," Greg said to host Tayshia and Kaitlyn.

To which Katie replied, "I never felt that you actually intended to probably ever get engaged during our journey together." Katie had already proven her feelings through her actions throughout the show, "For that Hometown [date] to go as perfectly as it did and for you to do a 180, I feel like you were looking for the perfect opportunity to escape."

She also accused his talking down to her when they had a breakup as gaslighting when he tried to apologize for it.

However, Katie missed the mark on defining the word as she tried to explain in her Instagram story. "Gaslighting is when you try to make someone else feel like it's their fault."

Twitter Defends Greg Grippo

The Twitter community comes to Greg's rescue as some of "The Bachelorette" fans feel like he got played. "If I hear one more person misuse gaslit," one frustrated fan tweeted.

While another said, "Just because Greg chose himself over your power plays does not mean he gaslighted you. Katie grow up!"

"Can't believe Katie said I love you to Blake after she made the big ass speech about not saying I love you to anyone, to Greg.. this just proves Greg was right to leave," preached one Twitter user.

