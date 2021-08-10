Sunni Welles, a former actress and singer who was one of the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, died today, according to her son Shaun O'Banion. She was 72.

Welles died Monday at a hospice care center in Downey, CA, after a battle with lung cancer, according to O'Banion, in a statement to Deadline.

She died knowing the man who assaulted her now roams free. This is tragic.

Welles' Rape Incidents Detailed

Welles began her acting career at the age of ten, performing in episodes of iconic sitcoms such as "Leave It to Beaver and My Three Sons."

She is known to be one of the 35 Bill Cosby accusers who were staunch in their complaints against the actor. She revealed that she was raped by the actor twice at the start of her career. She said at a 2015 press conference that Cosby drugged her drink and raped her twice when she was an aspiring singer in the mid-1960s.

She claimed she ran into Bill Cosby on the set of "I Spy" and he asked her to a jazz club. Welles claimed that the first time he attacked her, she really could not make out the details. All she could remember was Cosby ordering for her, drinking coke, and then waking up naked in Cosby's apartment.

She was then told she drunk too much champagne. Because the events were quite hazy, she accepted another invite, this time to a magic show. The same thing happened and she woke up naked again. She revealed that she never saw him again after the second incident.

The whole ordeal was lifechanging in a bad way. "It really affected my trust," Welles said. "My mother didn't believe me initially, either," she added. It is said that her mom and the comedian knew each other and were friends. "You've been hurt to a level that a lot of people don't really understand. Still, to this day," she added.

Sunni Welles Says Bill Cosby is 'Unforgivable'

It is hard therefore to fathom how she would have felt when Cosby was prematurely released based on technicalities only. Cosby was released from prison in June after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed his 2018 sexual assault conviction, citing flaws in prosecutors' handling of the case after they had previously declined to file charges.

It can be remembered that when the actor was senstenced, she let out some harsh sentiments. "You will always be an unforgivable, disgusting, sexual deviant," said Sunni Welles, after the actor was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

Despite the tragedy, she was able to pursue her passions and her career.

Welles relocated to Las Vegas in 1979 to work as a principal dancer with the Folies Bergère musical variety show. She also starred in the television shows Quincy, M.E. and Trapper John, M.D., as well as Steven Spielberg's 1941.

She eventually left acting to pursue a career as a jazz soloist with her band Shiver, which toured California in the late 1990s. Lift, a 2004 short film written and directed by O'Banion, is also among her credits.

