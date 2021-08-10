Alex Rodriguez just thrown some love and massive praise to his ex-wife's way, despite her brother having sued him. Some surmised it's his way of dissing his ex Jennifer Lopez, who's now in the loving arms of her old flame, Ben Affleck.

Could Alex Rodriguez being so public about his appreciation of ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis be an expression of his continued alleged ire and jealousy of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reconcilation? The ex-Yankee put his family first when he showed his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis some love on social media, despite her brother suing him in the past.

Rodriguez, 43-- who shares teenage daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 with Cynthia -- made a quite sweet shout-out on social media, just a week after returning from his highly-documented vacation with blonde bombshell Melanie Collins aboard a yacht.

On hisInstagram Stories on Monday, A-Rod posted a stunning shot of Cynthia posing with Natasha and Ella by the poo and then dropped some really great compliments, as reported by Radar Online.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Garner, John Miller Already Married; Wedding Rushed to Beat Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Big Day?

He not only called her the "Best mommy ever!!!" he also said she's e "GOAT."

GOAT is a term athletes use so Rodriguez could be very familiar with it. It is short for "greatest of all time." An athlete given than praise counts for something, and an ex-wife given that would as well, naturally.

While it appears that he's dissing Jennifer Lopez, another news had him praising the singer because of a venture they shared in the past. The said venture is now doing so well.

The former MLB pro took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 10, to flaunt how well the company that he and Lopez have invested in while they were still together is doing.

Super Coffee is said to have "more than doubled its valuation to over $500 million with its latest round of funding," according to Bloomberg.

According to OK magazine however, outside his social media comments and stories, he's just hurting. To cope, he reportedly has been ranting about the singer to his close circle of friends and making jokes at her expense.

"He's been dissing her in public and laughing about how cheesy their romance was in hindsight. But it's got to burn that Jen and Ben hooked up so quickly and are still going strong," an insider pointed out. Th source said the athlete "finds it therapeutic" to make jokes about Lopez.

READ MORE: Barack Obama Provided 1000 Custom Face Masks on Birthday Bash - But Guests Did Not Wear Them Anyway