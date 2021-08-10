Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is renowned for being quite active on Twitter, and in between posts about Tesla and SpaceX, he can be quite the amusing troll.

Rebecca, a space enthusiast, congratulated Musk for allegedly following her on Twitter at the end of last month, stating she was "delighted and honored" to be followed.

♥️@elonmusk♥️ Thank you for the follow. I'm delighted and honored!🥰 — Rebecca (@PolarStarRose) July 30, 2021

Musk responded to Rebecca with a brief and amusing message, "Sorry, unintentional tap," implying that he may have "accidentally" followed Rebecca.

Sorry, accidental tap! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

"Thanks for the accidental tap!" the women nonetheless tweeted in response to the Tesla CEO's tweet.

Thanks for the accidental tap!😄😉 — Rebecca (@PolarStarRose) July 30, 2021

Elon Musk's Twitter response has sparked yet another trend on Twitter, with users going crazy over the responses. One Twitter user responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 'unintentional tap' response by asking if he could 'accidentally' follow her as well.

Fans of Musk speculated that Rebecca was followed by his child named X in a series of follow-up Tweets, to which Musk responded, "He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken."

He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

As Elon Musk's recent response to the woman's tweet grew in popularity on Twitter, another user couldn't understand how someone could swipe and follow someone by accident. "Takes a couple of taps to make it to the follow tap,"he wrote.

