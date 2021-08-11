Machine Gun Kelly just out of the blue debuted a brand new look on Aug. 10 as if it is not a complete shocker. While the singer is known to have an edgy style, this look could count as one of his most shocking yet. He shaved off all of his hair and revealed a tattoo atop his bald head on a new IG post, attracting many to comment.

Machine Gun Kelly went from chin-length blonde hair to being a bald. The thing with him being bald is that unlike everyone else that went without hair, he has a massive tattoo on top of his head. Is this a yay or nay look for Megan Fox?

He could have been totally inspired by Travis Barker, but he could just really want a new look for an upcoming project, per Hollywood Life.

It was precisely because he was talking to video editor Cole Bennet that he ended up showing off his new look. The rapper took to Twitter on Aug. 10 and teased his fans about an upcoming project by sharing a photo of himself FaceTiming with Cole. MGK's face is just a small rectangle on the screen but there is no doubt in anyone's mind that he totally upgraded his look by shaving off his hair.

Plus, he announced this on the caption, albeit jokingly.

READ ALSO: Trevor Moore Cause of Death: Asphyxiation, Overdose or Car Accident? [Report]

"I shaved my head for this," he captioned the photo, also stating the video for "Papercuts," which the pair collaborated on, would be drop around Aug. 11 at 9:00 p.m.

More than the bald head though, what probably made the whole look striking is the never-before-seen tattoo on the top of MGK's head. Some however are skeptical that he really went bald for a project, and alleged that he could be wearing a "bald cap" for the video.

i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_

“papercuts”

tomorrow 9pm 🎬 pic.twitter.com/YZCKG791B8 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 11, 2021

It's unclear if the tattoo, since it has never been seen, was etched on after he went bald, or it was long there already and the hair just grew back.

As to how Megan Fox reacted to the new look, that's for him to know. So far, what people know is that MGK is into Megan Fox as much as he is into his music and creative endeavours. The two have been together for more than a year after working with each other on "Midnight in the Switchgrass," in early 2020. Megan Fox got a divorce from Brian Austin Green and went to MGK. The two have been inseparable ever since. His hair, or lack of it, is not likely to make Megan Fox feel anything less for him.

Meanwhile, Travis has been dating Kourtney Kardashian since the beginning of 2021, and apart from appearing hot and heavy on numerous occasions, the two have gone into double dates with MGK and Megan Fox several times too.

ALSO READ: Chet Hanks Embarasses Parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Twitterverse Says After Anti-Vaxx Rant