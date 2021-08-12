Alan Carr's husband, Paul Drayton, recently shocked the internet when he posts, then deleted, a gruesome snap of himself with a black eye, and fans are concerned for his well-being.

According to Mirror UK, the TV show host's husband took to his Instagram account to share the said photo.

The outlet added that when a fan commented on the photo to asked what happened to him, he replied with, "We had a bad row."

More recently, the "Chatty Man" host is clearing the air by denying all the allegations saying that he has nothing to do with Drayton's bruise.

Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton's black eye sparks concern as he says 'we had a bad row'https://t.co/qGYtvLsCuE pic.twitter.com/NMJKo3Tqph — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 11, 2021

Speaking to The Sun, Carr revealed that his husband relapsed from his sobriety and started drinking alcohol again when filming an unmentioned project.

Upon arriving home, the host was shocked to see his 49-year-old partner "covered in scratches and bruises from a drinking binge."

In addition, the British television personality said that he is now working together with his husband to get the help he needs for him to recover as it is their number one priority.

Not Paul Drayton's First Concerning Instagram Post

This is not the first time Carr's husband posted a concerning photo on Instagram. Per the outlet, Drayton had also shared a selfie with vomit on his top.

He captioned the post with, "This is what alcoholism does to you. My gorgeous husband took this pic."

Following this, many fans and family bombarded his comment section, asking if he was okay or needed help.

READ NOW: Kaitlyn McCaffery Update: Family Faces 'Impossible Decision' as Influencer Fights for Her Life After Tragic Accident in Bali

Paul Drayton's Alcoholism

In early reports, Carr revealed that his husband, who was admitted into a rehab facility in 2018, got tempted to try alcohol again during the first wave of COVID-19. However, he added that Drayton did resist doing it at the time.

Carr stated that he's proud of his husband as it was a harrowing journey for him.

The pair has been in a relationship for the past 14 years. In 2018, they exchanged vows and tied the knot in Adele's Los Angeles home.

Per Metro, the "Rumor Has It" singer is a close friend to the singer, and she was the one who paid for and organized the momentous occasion. Adele also sang for their first dance.

"It was absolutely gorgeous and she paid for it all. I tried to give her some money and she said, 'My treat hahaha.' She's just adorable. She's the sweetest person." Carr revealed to Heat magazine. (via the outlet mentioned above.

READ ALSO: R. Kelly in Jeopardy As New Trial With Jurors Nears; Warned of Trafficking Case Effects