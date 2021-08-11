Travel and social media influencer Katlyn McCaffery is fighting for her life as she's currently in a coma after a tragic accident in Bali, Indonesia.

McCaffery is a California native who has been sharing her travel photos and videos to her thousands of followers on social media.

According to E! News, the influencer has been in a coma for over two weeks now; she's also suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

The reason behind her critical condition is because of a scooter accident while she was on her way to her place in Bali late last month. She was found unconscious and bleeding after the accident.

Following the news of her condition, a GoFundMe page was created, numerous people had already donated, and it surpassed the initial goal of $250,000.

The family is having a problem with McCaffery's international medical insurance, it was stated that the company refused to pay for her travel home.

Another big issue that Janine, the influencer's mom, is facing is the quarantine period in Indonesia, as visitors from abroad are required to undergo mandatory 8-day isolation because of COVID-19.

"The family risks getting to Bali and having Kaitlyn evacuated prior to their 8-day quarantine ending, meaning that the family will be trapped in Bali for multiple days while Kaitlyn is en route home." A description on the fundraising page reads.

At the time of this writing, there are still no further updates regarding the family's decision.

In addition, the page stated that the MCafferys are grateful to all the donors and the friends who have been taking care of the influencer.

They also took the opportunity to thank the Indonesian government that granted the family's emergency Visas.

In addition, the influencer is expected to be back home in California as long as her condition is stable.

"Medical evacuation companies are working to get Kaitlyn home as soon as the medical team determines that she is stable enough to fly," the description reads.

Kaitlyn McCaffery's Last Instagram Post Before Accident

Before McCaffery suffered from a coma, she posted a heartwarming caption about Bali on her Instagram, saying she's treating it like her home.

"Two months in Bali! Loving where I live, the people I have met so far, and the warm warm air. So happy to call this place home." She wrote in the caption. (check out the post below)

Her page was filled with comments from her friends, fans, and family praying for her fast recovery.

"Praying for you love You're one of the strongest gals I know, you've got this and you'll be back together with your fam soon xo." Another travel influencer wrote.

