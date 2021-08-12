Una Stubbs has passed away. She was 84.

Una Stubbs, who starred in television productions such as Worzel Gummidge, Till Death Us Do Part, Sherlock, and EastEnders, died after months of battling an undisclosed disease.

Most of these shows have left a mark in the last five decades.

Stubbs rose to prominence in the 1960s, acting in films such as Sir Cliff Richard's "Summer Holiday," and went on to become one of the UK's most well-known actors. Her representative stated that she died surrounded by her family at her home in Edinburgh. According to the agent, the experienced actress had been ailing for a few months.

Stubbs began her career as a dancer and rose to prominence on television in the 1960s as Alf Garnett's irritated daughter Rita in Till Death Us Do Part and the 1980s sequels "Til Death and In Sickness and In Health."

She was also a regular on the game shows Don't Say A Word and Give Us a Clue, and as Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge, she became a favorite of young audiences.

In the late 1990s, she starred in another children's blockbuster, The Worst Witch, as well as soap EastEnders, The Catherine Tate Show, and comic Benidorm. Mrs Hudson, Sherlock's landlady, in the BBC drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, was her most recent notable performance.

The last time she was fully interviewed was in 2012. At the time, she was described as jolly, even though she was also quite humble with her acting abilities. Back then, at the age of 75, she said she was already being teased for being the grandma on set and some thought she could not do certain physical tasks.

She often surprised them and they'll have fun about it.

"I get teased a lot [by the rest of the cast] when I can do things they can't physically," she said. "Because I'm a dancer, obviously I've still got a bit of that and they all go, 'Wow'. It's like Granny Takes a Trip!"

Stubbs was married and divorced twice, both times to renowned actors themselves - Peter Gilmore, then Nicky Henson. She had a total of three sons whom she had to raise relatively alone.

People mourn her death by remembering how positive she was. Many took to Twitter to express their sadness about the turn of events.

Una Stubbs has passed away. RIP to such a beautiful talented lady. The Sherlock Community will always think of you. ❤️



She was such a perfect Mrs Hudson and she will always be in our hearts. #UnaStubbs #MrsHudson #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/Tmx4z4E5Kw — Hannah ❤️💙| Harley Quinn ❤️🖤 (@BrainyNewSexySH) August 12, 2021

