Eddie Van Halen still lingers on his son's mind and heart 10 months after his death.

Wolfgang Van Halen braved his feelings as he opened up about his grief following Eddie's death last year. He expressed his sadness and heartbreak by sharing father-son photos of them on his social media account.

On Thursday, Wolfgang uploaded photos of him laughing with his late father in a recording studio. In the next posts, the father leaned into his son to give him a kiss on his cheek.

"I've had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realize it's a dream, stop whatever I'm doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up," he wrote in the caption.

The grieving son then revealed how much he misses his father already and how he cannot still believe he is no longer around.

Despite his heartbreaking situation, he did not forget to leave a note to his father, assuring him that he is currently doing his best.

Eddie Van Halen's Death

In 2020, Wolfgang became the first person to deliver the news about his death in October.

The 65-year-old musician reportedly succumbed at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica. According to his doctors, his throat cancer spread to his brain and other organs.

In the years leading to his death, Eddie had been in and out of medical facilities due to intestinal issues. He even underwent chemotherapy before his death.

He also flew in and out of the country to receive radiation treatment in Germany for five straight years.

READ ALSO: Jake Paul Free From Federal Charges in Trespassing Mall Following George Floyd's Death: report

Following his passing, Wolfgang appeared in an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" where he divulged the two illnesses his father suffered from.

Per Wolfgang, the guitarist was diagnosed with lung cancer and brain tumor.

"The doctors were like, 'You have six weeks'," he said. "Whatever the f-ck they do over there, it's amazing, because I got three more years with him."

Despite going through treatments, Eddie's health unceasingly deteriorated starting early 2019 when he got involved in a motorcycle accident. At that time, he already found out that he had a brain tumor, causing him to underwent gamma knife radiosurgery to remove or lessen the tumor's mass.

READ MORE: Robin Williams Dead: Kids, Fans Honor Comedian 7 Years After Tragic Death