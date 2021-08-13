Jamie Spears, the father of pop princess Britney Spears, has reportedly agreed to step down as the conservator of her estate.

He has been the conservator of Britney's almost $60 million estate since its commencement in 2008.

The singer's attorney, Matthew Rosengart, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, "We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed."

News of the "Womanizer" singer's win is making people wonder what will happen next after Jamie's decision.

According to David Glass, a certified family law attorney, there could be three outcomes to the famous father's decision.

Glass, who isn't involved in the case, told Fox News that Britney and her lawyer could propose the same person they've been proposing.

According to court documents, the 39-year-old mom-of-two nominated Jason Rubin to be the conservator of her estate.

Another possible outcome is that they want to be the conservator to take over the conservatorship officially.

Meanwhile, the third outcome is that they work with Jamie and his lawyer to find an agreeable third party who could become Britney Spears' conservator.

But one thing Glass is for sure, "That conservator is going to be a professional fiduciary, either an individual who does this for a living and is licensed and bonded or a financial institution like one of the big banks who do these things regularly."

Rosengart previously said in a press conference a few weeks ago that he and his team are going to "move aggressively and expenditiously" to have Jamie Spears removed from Britney's conservatorship if he wasn't on board with resigning first.

And lucky for Britney, her lawyer delivered, as he has made good on that promise.

However, another lawyer, Christopher Melcher, told Fox News that Britney and her team shouldn't assume victory just yet.

This is because there is still a lot of money on the line regarding expenses that Jamie is asking to be paid for.

Who Is Jason Rubin?

Jason Rubin is a long-practicing certified public accountant.

With his appointment, he'll be able to get the documents and review records relating to Britney Spears' assets, "whether held in her name or the name of another, all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any powers of attorney."

Britney previously said that she wants her dad and other family members to be jailed once proven she stole her money.

