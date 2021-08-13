Prince Harry dissing his own brother and sister-in-law in a public event? That's a first.

However, according to a lip reader, it's true! Prince Harry reportedly said something shocking to Meghan Markle about Kate Middleton and Prince William during their their last engagement as royals, before stepping down. This is reported by Daily Star UK.

The remarks, in the lip reader's words - were quite stinging, and probably not meant for a public event. Harry might not have known a professional lip reader was around to see it though.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4 and has been based in the United States since her last royal engagement in March 2020.

The awkward contact between Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges at that event, which took place at the Commonwealth Day Service in Westminster Abbey, has remained in the spotlight ever since.

However, according to Jeremy Freeman, a skilled lip reader, Harry also seemed to make a fairly scathing remark about his brother and sister-in-law.

According to him, before turning to Harry and Meghan, William and Kate were spotted greeting Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex as they walked to their seats. Meghan smiled and said, "Hi," in response to Kate's acknowledgement. Meghan and Harry then turned to face William and said, "Hello."

Harry then appeared to make a caustic remark to Meghan, according to Jeremy, as he appeared to say: "At least they acknowledged unlike last time."

Probably knowing cameras are rolling, Meghan gave Harry a delicate grin and a nod, while William, who is seated in the front row, reportedly said to his wife, "That was executed well."

As the Fab Four reunited for the final time as senior members of the Royal Family, rumors of a breach between them abounded.

According to reports, Kate had to endure Markle's rude behavior and at one point, reduced to tears by a remark Meghan made before her wedding to Harry. However, in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex refuted this, revealing that she was the one who was done wrong, and left crying. In an earlier interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, Harry stated that he and his brother were "on different paths," despite reports that they had had a falling out. In the couple's interview with Oprah, he also defined his relationship with William as (needing) "space."

This is not the first time that something went to become a news, just based on what a lip reader says. This is probably because very few can really get close to the royals.

