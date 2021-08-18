Monica Lewinsky previously made headlines for her scandal with former President Bill Clinton in the 90s, but there is still more that the public didn't know about her.

The activist recently spoke to Vanity Fair to give a glimpse of her scandalous yet private life. Lewinsky was not afraid to answer the questions given to her by the outlet, even though some of them may have crossed the line.

When asked bout her biggest regret in life, she mentioned that some of her choices have caused others suffering. However, she didn't give further context behind it.

Lewinsky also revealed the occasion that she lied about; her answer is simply "see: 1998," which is the year when her scandal with the former leader broke.

According to Fox News, the former White House intern hinted at her scandal when she was asked what she values the most in her loved ones. The activist said, "Compassion. Wisdom. Wit."

"The delicate balance of knowing when I need tough love and when I need support." She added.

Her take on the question seemingly hinted at her relationship with Linda Tripp, a former White House employee.

The two met at work when Lewinsky needed someone to confide her affair with Clinton. The activist said she felt desperate and deflated; that's why she talked to Tripp about the whole issue.

However, Tripp secretly recorded their conversations, which she turned over to independent counsel Kenneth Starr for further investigation. The scandalous tape resulted in Bill Clinton's impeachment.

Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton's Affair

The activist was 21 years old when she worked as an intern at the White House. It was reported that Lewinsky and the former President had months of "flirtatious encounters" before the unthinkable happened.

Her affair with the former leader was one of the reasons why he got impeached in the house and was later acquitted in the Senate.

Despite the scandal, Bill Clinton remained married to his wife, Hillary Clinton.

Monica Lewinsky To Produce 'American Crime Story

Lewinsky is the producer of the third season of "American Crime Story," which revolves around Bill Clinton's impeachment scandals. Her affair with Clinton will also be tackled on the show.

Per Deadline, the A-list cast includes Mira Sorvino, Dan Bakkedahl, Joseph Mazzello, Blair Underwood, Patrick Fischer, and more.

The story is based on "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President," written by Jeffrey Toobin.

