Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger shocked the public for their newly formed relationship as the TV presenter admitted they're together amidst Christina Haack's engagement.

Anstead and Zellweger first met each other at the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" set, which Ant is currently hosting.

Zellweger was invited as a guest to the Discovery+ series and had grown "quite close" to her beau after Anstead's interview. From the beginning of their relationship, they were lowkey and secretive as they chose to move away from the spotlight.

Their strategy didn't last long as the two got photographed casually kissing while strolling in Los Angeles.

Anstead broke his silence as he confirmed, "We kept it a secret for a while, and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there."

Is Renée Zellweger Ready for Marriage?

Renée Zellweger seems ready to take it to the next level with her beau after testing the waters and moving in with him.

Before being caught making out in LA, the actress had already fueled rumors by sharing Ant's personal space. According to OK!, the "Judy" star was seen bringing her belongings into Anstead's luxurious Laguna Beach house in July.

The couple's relationship timeline had only begun in June, but they are taking things seriously clear. Anstead had reportedly introduced his lover to Hudson- his 1-year-old son whom he shares with Christina Haack.

Did Ant Anstead Cheat on Christina Haack?

Did Ant Anstead cheat on Christina Haack, or was it the other way around? In September 2020, the two decided to break up by announcing their separation, which was shortly after their divorce.

The 9-month long settlement ended in June, around the same time Anstead hooked up with Renée. However, Christina had already been dating her rumored fiancè Joshua Hall while going through the divorce.

The TV personality moved on from the divorce and made space for her boyfriend once everything was settled. Unlike her ex-husband, Haack had been public about her new beau on her Instagram account, Us Weekly reported.

The real estate investor is rumored to have gotten engaged based on her recently deleted Instagram post.



The said Instagram post was a snapshot of her with Hall and his mother, along with her left hand adorned with something that looked like a diamond ring.



After her followers had noticed the small detail, she quickly replaced it with one where the ring was not visible.

