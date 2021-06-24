A few more months after its big release, Marvel Studios has dropped a new trailer where Simu Liu stars as "Shang-Chi."

According to Cinema Blend, in early April, the whole world received a big reveal of the first "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" to be starred by Simu Liu himself.

Liu stars as the eponymous character, who existed in Marvel Comics lore for nearly 50 years.

After smacking the creators behind CBC Television's "Kim's Convenience" and their flawed approach to their actors, the "Shang-Chi" teaser starring Simu Liu wows fans for his acting once again.

The new movie created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, "Shang Chi," the kung fu master that made his comics debut in 1973, was made for Marvel to capitalize on martial arts stories' for the American audiences.

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings' Trailer Reveals Doctor Strange Crossover

Liu is joined by actors Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who made one of Brie Larson's breakout films, "Short Term 12."

A Doctor Strange magic-user also enchants a surprise appearance in the latest trailer, per Comic Book.

The action-packed trailer reveals "Shang-Chi" and the estranged brother of fellow fighter "Xialing" starred by Meng'er Zhang, faced together in a super-powered combat tournament.

In this tournament, they were rumored to do battle for possession of the titular ten rings.

There is also Wong (Benedict Wong), a Master of the Mystic Arts and an ally to "Doctor Strange," who uses his Sling Ring in the battle against the Abomination years.

In the said teaser, it shows what is coming in the martial arts-centric flick, highlighting "Shang-Chi," and its conflict with Tony Leung's "Wenwu" as "the real Mandarin."

READ ALSO: 'Kim's Convenience' Simu Liu and Jean Yoon Rant Over Flawed Approach, Horrible Working Experience

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Release On September 3

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Liu previously told Entertainment Weekly.

Marvel fans have heard that name before: The Ten Rings were the notorious terrorist organization that organized Tony Stark's kidnapping back in the first Iron Man.

The new Shang-Chi trailer introduces the actual objects behind the name, which grant their wearer unimaginable power.

He may not be a household name yet like his fellow heroes Iron Man or Captain America. Still, the idea of making a "Shang-Chi" movie is older than the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself.

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" releases in theaters in September.

Watch the new teaser here!



READ MORE: Seojun Park Prepares For 'Captain Marvel 2:' Fans Expect Big For New MCU Movie With Diverse Characters

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles