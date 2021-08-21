News had it that Sandra Bullock has already been married for the last six months. Since this is largely unconfirmed even though it was reported, this has to be taken with a grain of salt. If true however, news had it that she had an intimate wedding that was kept under wraps so that she and her "husband" can share the news when "the time is right."

If truly married, the lucky guy is said to be Bryan Randall. This might not be news for many since the two have already been dating for quite some time.

One of the highest paid actresses to date, "The Lost City of D" star reportedly eloped nearly six back ago. According to OK! magazine, which is the one to broke the news, after her bad divorce with ex Jesse James, Randall makes the actress super happy. Probably even happy enough to marry him in secret. One source said Bullock feels like she's living in a fairytale because of Randall, who is also a photographer.

The magazine provided enough salacious details, although all of these are based on some "sources'" accounts.

"Word is they quietly exchanged vows in the California countryside... it was low-key, with just a handful of their closest loved ones in attendance," one source said.

The wedding was not hard to plan and push through because the actress wanted nothing out of ordinary, except that her kids be part of the important ceremony. The actress, who can certainly afford a lavish wedding, reportedly did not want anything extravagant.

ALSO READ: Little Mix Remaining Members Decided Jesy Nelson Should Leave The Band?

The source also said that couple wants to "keep the news under wraps until there's a special or suitable reason to announce it to the world."

Bullock is yet to confirm the news. According to Gossip Cop though, if she's waiting for the right time, it might take forever. Because when is the right time anyway?

As said, it's hard to prove anything right now since the actress has not spoken up. What can be gathered from an earlier report however is that the two are not in a rush at all to tie the knot. They love each other and want to be with each other most of the time, but they also said there is "no pressure" to settle down at all.

"They're totally open to getting married down the line but there's no pressure on either side," the insider adds. "[It's] more of an acknowledgment that they're lucky to have each other and that it doesn't take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness," an insider told US Weekly in November 2020.

And even if they have eloped, this should not even be shocking since Bullock and Randall have already been each other's constants since 2015. This is looking to become a very successful love story.

Another successful part of Bullock's life could very well be her career. Despite the pandemic, it was recently reported that she remains to be one of the highest paid actresses to date. Her latest project, which is yet to be released, entitled "The Lost City of D," saw her raking in $20 million.

Starring alongside her is Channing Tatum. The movie is quite star-studded though, because it also features Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, andDa'Vine Joy Randolph. Brad Pitt will even appear in a cameo role.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Worried About Ex Ben Affleck: Jennifer Lopez Might Cause Actor to Relapse?