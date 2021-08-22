The Duchess of Cornwall is having a hard time moving on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with her husband, Prince Charles, as a source claims that she's unlikely to forgive the two.

According to The Telegraph, as reported by Daily Mail UK, Camilla Parker Bowles has been siding with her husband throughout the family royal drama, and she might not be able to forgive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for it.

A royal expert named Camilla Tominey spoke to an insider close to the royals and reported that Buckingham Palace is slowly hinting at their love for the couple; however, Prince Harry's stepmother is struggling to start a new chapter.

The reasoning behind this is that Prince Charles was deeply affected" by the Sussexes' fallout, and the incident has been really hard for him.

In addition, the Duchess of Cornwall got her husband's back at all cost, especially when he becomes king because the Duke of Edinburgh did the same thing to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty Taking Legal Action Against The Sussexes?

In early reports, an insider claims that the Queen is planning to sue her grandson. It was reported that the monarch would no longer tolerate the actions of the Sussexes following the royal family fallout.

Sources say Her Majesty told royal officials to "lawyer up" and contact libel experts as the couple experienced "repeated attacks."

READ NOW: Queen Elizabeth To Take Legal Action if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Do This

The recent news comes after the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed that one royal family member has concerns with Archie's skin color long before he was welcomed to the world.

"There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far." An insider told The Sun. (via the outlet mentioned above)

The Queen's Legal Team To Send Legal Warnings To The Publisher

Per the outlet, Her Majesty's team is considering sending legal warnings against Penguin Random House, the publisher that handles Prince Harry's memoir, which will be released next year.

The paper reported that the publisher is facing a preemptive legal warning if "someone were named in the book" and was accused of something defamatory, "it would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject."

Furthermore, the source also mentioned that the American audience is "falling for what Harry and Meghan say."

At the time of this writing, the Sussexes have not commented on the matter.

READ ALSO: Beyoncé Trends After Adding This A-Star Celebrity in Her List For 'Virgo Season Yearbook'