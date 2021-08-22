The Queen will not be pushed to her limits. Once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dare do this - she'll be doing the unthinkable - suing her own grandson.

This is what an insider for the Sun revealed.

The monarch has her fair share of being criticized, ridiculed, and gossiped about, but it appears that she no longer can tolerate such actions from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After being relatively silent about all the things that the Harry and Meghan have said about the palace so far (except to deny something occasionally), she is now reportedly ready to "lawyer up" against the two.

She would reportedly take action against the two, and Penguin Random House, if Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will contain something against untrue about her and the palace.

"The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough," a royal source revealed to the paper The Sun reported Senior palace aides are also reportedly already in talks with libel experts.

"There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far," the source explained. "They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated."

The source added that the Queen feels as if America has fallen prey to the two's supposed lies. She feels as if the public will just accept everything the two share about their former royal lives.

"If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly, that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life," the source went on. "There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say."

In an interview with Oprah, Markle accused the palace of discrimination, prejudice, and undue attacks not just on her, but against her son Baby Archie. At one point, she said life with the royals left her not wanting to "be alive anymore."

It can be remembered that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to ditch the royal life in a move famously termed as "Megxit." They claimed to want both privacy and financial independence as their reasons to leave and settle in the US. Since then however, the two are yet to act in a manner that would not call attention to themselves, and earn money without bringing up anything royal or palace-related.

The source also added that Queen Elizabeth's team is already thinking about sending legal warnings to Penguin Random House, ahead of its publication of Prince Harry's memoir, as reported by Page Six.

