Warner Brothers just revealed on Tuesday during this year's Cinemacon the next title of the "Matrix" series. It was also the time when most fans find out Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss have decided to return to the much-anticipated movie.

According to Deadline, the studio announced the film's full title of the upcoming movie as "Matrix: Resurrection."

A year after a leak regarding the new title, it is confirmed that the it was correct.

In CinemaCon, the clip they showed was set in the near future of San Francisco, where it seems like Neo is "trapped in a humdrum world, much like his first self in the 1999 movie." The trailer began with Neil Patrick Harris having a conversation with Keanu Reeves' Neo.

Another scene was of Neo having contacted Trinity in a cafe, a character played by Moss, "Have we met?" she asked Neo. There also came a shot of blue pills spilled on a sink while "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane was playing.

Reeves And Moss Big Comeback On Big Screen

Per sources, Reeves and Moss haven't lost a step on-screen after more than 20 years since the 1999 "The Matrix" as the mind-bending action sequences were shown for the new film opening on December 22.

Warner Bros. could not give any details on the film's plot, where Lana Wachowski returned to direct "Matrix: Resurrections." Along with Reeves and Moss, the upcoming movie will also have Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Daniel Bernhardt.

There is no word yet as to when the trailer will hit social media, as it was limited for the CinemaCon crowd only.

Warner Bros On CinemaCon

Warner Bros. also showed extended footage of the sci-fi epic "Dune," a sci-fi movie directed by Denis Villeneuve, featuring Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, and Josh Brolin.

The director said in an interview, "I've dreamed about 'Dune' for a long time" before making the film and vowed it "has to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Period."

The comment assured assembled theater owners as Warner Bros. emphasized their return to theaters. This came after the studio's controversial 2020 pandemic approach to releases as they simultaneously launch films on HBO Max and in theaters.

Warner Bros. changed earlier this year where they committed to a 45-day theatrical release on its 2022 notable titles, including Robert Pattinson in "The Batman."

