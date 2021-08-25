Kristen Stewart surely nailed playing the role of Princess Diana as the first footage of the biopic showed a hair-raising encounter between the royal princess and Prince Charles.

After months of waiting, Larrain's "Spencer" arrived at CinemaCon this week. The biopic, per early reports, follows the life of the Princess of Wales as she spends her Christmas with the royal family at Norfolk's Sandringham estate.

The biopic also sheds light on the royal princess' decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles amid rumors of infidelity.

While it is still unavailable to the general public, EW managed to get a sneak peek of the movie. It surely will not disappoint, as the first footage immediately offered a hair-raising scene between Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana and Jack Farthing's Prince Charles.

"Spencer" First Look

The footage, as detailed by the news outlet, shows Stewart's Princess Diana and Farthing's Prince Charles stand away from each other inside a presumably billiards room. The characters fight over one of their sons shooting with the family.

At one point, the Princess of Wales seemingly almost loses her composure when she slams the pool table out of anger.

That scene, however, is not really about the shooting. Prince Charles then confronts her about the untruths and resentments between them. He also notes that she lacks effort in conforming to royal standards.

"There's two of everyone," he tells her. "We are given tasks, you have to be able to make your body do things you hate."

Stewart surely performs the character well, as she also delivers her line with Princess Diana's notably whispery voice and accent.

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Receives Massive Warning If He Fails to Cooperate in Sexual Assault Investigation

Following the exclusive first look, co-distributors NEON and Topic Studios released a teaser of the film.

Stewart and Farthing work closely with other cast members, including Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins.

"Spencer" will arrive in theaters on November 5, but long before it finally comes, people shared their excitement and opinion about the flick.

Scott Menzel shared the official poster and wrote, "I just saw the teaser trailer for #Spencer & a 5 minute clip from the film. Based on the footage, it looks like Kristen Stewart will be getting an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana. I'm feeling very confident that this is going to be # KristenStewart's big moment."

"Just saw footage of SPENCER. Kristen Stewart is going all out for that Oscar glory. And her Princess Di accent is spot on! #CinemaCon," Jason Guerrasio penned.

READ MORE: Lloyd Dobyns Jr. Cause of Death: NBC News Correspondent's Last Days Tragic