The "Spice Girls" are back! Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, and Baby Spice are teaming together for a reunion that fans won't want to miss. However, Posh Spice seems to be missing from the girl band; what happened?

According to Daily Mail UK, the all-women group recently gathered together at Black Island Studios in London this week to "record pieces in front of a camera" for an online game.

This newest collaboration embarks on a new journey for the group as they're still thriving despite not seeing each other for over a year. The upcoming game is one of the essential things that would celebrate the band's legacy.

Since tours and concerts are still dangerous because of the pandemic, sources revealed that the band members are working on "quirky" projects, which gives them a lot of money.

Victoria Beckham is the only one missing from the gang as she's currently in Miami, Florida. An insider reveals that the fashion entrepreneur "doesn't want to be involved." Does this mean she's feuding with the rest of the group?

Why Did Victoria Beckham Ditch 'Spice Girls' Reunion

In early reports, Beckham clarified that she still loves her sisters- Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell- but she'd instead concentrate on being the CEO of her fashion company and take care of her husband David Beckham, and their four children.

In addition, she told VOGUE Germany in 2019 that it took a lot of courage for her to ditch the Spice Girl reunion, but she felt that things are different now compared to before.

"I'm 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am... I'm not trying to change; I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn't that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling." Beckham said at the time. (via NME)

Aside from growing maturely, Mel C also claims that Beckham turned down previous invitations because of "stage fright."

She mentioned that their "Olympics" reunion was hard for her, and she doesn't love performing today because it "completely petrifies her."

Upcoming 'Spice Game'

According to sources who spoke to The Sun, the band members are excited to put out the online game that they're working on. This latest project is also new to them as they're exploring a whole unique manner of content for fans.

Supporters can play the game very soon, as the source revealed that "it's something they've had in the pipeline for a while." In addition, "Spice Girls" is also working on an animated film.

