The vehicle of Tom Cruise's bodyguard was reportedly stolen in Birmingham, and the incident left the actor "hopping mad" as his valuable things were inside.

According to The Independent, the actor is currently in England to shoot his long-awaited film "Mission: Impossible 7."

The bodyguard's car, a BMW X7, was parked at a hotel, and thieves reportedly used a scanner to steal the luxury vehicle.

Per sources who spoke to Express UK, the actor's luggage and other valuable belongings were inside the car when it was stolen.

Authorities eventually retrieved the sports car in Smethwick after using a tracking device. However, every item inside, including Cruise's things, is gone.

It was reportedly a "huge embarrassment" for the actor's security team, especially to the man who had been driving the car. The situation also engaged the Hollywood legend.

Cops also released a statement saying they received a report that a car was stolen from Church Street, Birmingham, early Tuesday. An investigation is still ongoing.

What Is Tom Cruise Doing In England?

In early reports, the actor is currently filming the seventh sequel of his famous movie franchise "Mission: Impossible."

Cruise was reportedly shooting in several locations in England, including a mall, a cliff, and more.

Earlier this week, the actor also made headlines after he pulled off a grand gesture to a lucky family by landing his helicopter on their garden.

How one family made Tom's Mission (Im)possible! 🚁



When Alison was asked if a helicopter could land in her back garden, she had no idea it would be Tom Cruise who stepped out!

She'll be speaking to Trish @BBCCWR after 5pm.



📻 https://t.co/SNk3i00UkQ pic.twitter.com/AnCLzscpws — BBC CWR (@BBCCWR) August 23, 2021

Alison Webb, the garden owner, was first told that an unknown VIP would land his aircraft in her backyard. She and her family were shocked to see the actor come out of the helicopter and walked towards them to have a small talk.

The actor also offered Webb's children and their children a helicopter ride as Cruise attends a meeting.

"It turned out to be an incredible day, it was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened." Webb described the situation in an interview with BBC.

'Mission Impossible' Sequel Coming This 2022

Per Screen Rant, the film was initially halted because of the pandemic, but the cast and crew recently resumed filming.

Cruise is known for his incredible stunts without the use of CGI; fans can expect a breathtaking scene from the film as behind-the-scene footage circulated online showing a train flying off a cliff.

"Mission: Impossible 7" will be out in theatres on May 27, 2022, the following sequel will be released the next year.

