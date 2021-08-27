The biological father of Eminem's non-binary child, Stevie, has passed away in August of 2019, and his recently released autopsy report shows the tragic way he died.

According to Daily Mail UK, Stevie's dad Eric Hatter, died in an abandoned house in Michigan, he was found by his mother. The actual cause of his death was hidden from the public until today.

Per the report, Hatter died from cocaine and fentanyl overdose. The substances were discovered in his blood during the postmortem toxicology.

When the two drugs are combined, it can harm a person's body, leading to "sudden death."

His daughter, 19-year-old Stevie Laine Mathers, who recently came out as non-binary and uses "she, he, they" pronouns, was adopted by Eminem.

On the other hand, the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is Mathers' biological mother. The outlet did not mention whether Scott and Hatter had a relationship in the past.

Stevie Laine Mathers' Wasn't Told That They Were Adopted

Earlier this month, Mathers' made headlines after posting on TikTok blasting her family for not telling her that she was adopted.

Eminem's child revealed that the rapper initially claims that he is her birth father in a now-deleted video. (watch the video below obtained by ET Lifestyle)

READ NOW: Kristen Stewart Receives Massive Hate In First 'Spencer' Trailer As Critics Think She's 'Boring'

She added a series of texts on her video that reads, "He's not your real dad. You're adopted," and she claims that she received an article of her biological dad, and she showed it to her grandmother.

Following this, she claims that her grandma told her, "I'm sorry they wouldn't tell you about him,' the video says at the end."

Eminem also had another adopted child named Alaina, the daughter of Kim Scott's twin sister, who died in 2015.

Kim Scott's Recent Suicide Attempt

In early reports, Kim Scott's suicide attempt scene was detailed in a harrowing 911 call released by Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

An unknown distraught woman called 911 mentioned that Scott locked herself in a bathroom, and when they forcibly opened it, she said that there was blood everywhere.

The frantic woman also saw a "bunch of pills" after Scott cut herself, causing her to bleed excessively.

The incident happened on July 30, and when authorities arrived, Scott became "combative," and the rescue team had a hard time checking on her.

She was later restrained and taken to a hospital to get a medical and psychological evaluation.

READ ALSO: Jay Cutler Scarred for Life After Divorce with Kristin Cavallari? Athlete Just Admitted Something Deeply