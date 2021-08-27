Anya Taylor-Joy became a breakout star when she played the main character in the Netlix show "The Queen's Gambit," even though she was already acting way earlier.

Because of this series, she became a household name and won multiple prizes. Naturally, everyone expects her to be in love with this movie and among all her projects, will have this as her favorite. But they could be wrong.

In a latest interview, she revealed that doing the series took a toll on her. While it cannot be seen on the actual show because her acting was superb and the plot was very interesting, Anya Taylor-Joy said now that majority of the time she was filming, she was already suffering from burnout.

She revealed that this could be attributed to the fact that she just completed making two movies. She also revealed what kind of diet she was on before shooting the series, which could have contributed to her feeling tired and negative at the end of the day.

Apart from producing a gorgeous cover image for Tatler magazine, the actress, 25, did not shy away from revealing her experience. Anya recalled, "I survived on Diet Coke, cigarettes and coffee, and by the end of it, I was like, "I need to eat a vegetable."' By the time she got round to showing her acting prowess in Netflix miniseries,

Anya admitted that she became all work and no play. Her body just demanded her to in bed by 8pm every night, even if she mentally wanted to be out socialising and partying like her friends, especially since they are all just in their 20s.

Despite the burnout allegations, this does not mean she regretted the project. In fact, because she knew her body so well, she became quite efficient. So what if she needed to sleep by 8?

Anya revealed, "I don't have time to be a 25-year-old with a hangover. But I'm not someone who needs a drink to dance." She added (via Daily Mail UK), "Basically I've become very efficient at everything. I'm like "What do I need out of this situation? I need to dance for a couple of hours, see my friends and have a good time", so I'm like "Right, let's bang it out."

As said, her sacrifices were all worth it, because now she's officially known by many across the world who have seen the series. Some are even clamoring for more of her, and looking at the past works she has done.

